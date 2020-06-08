Steinhauser, RudolphDr. Rudolph Steinhauser, 86, of Tequesta, passed away at home on June 5, 2020. Rudy was the son of Rudolph and Hilja Steinhauser. He was a lifelong Florida resident and attended Palm Beach High, University of Florida and Emory University School of Dentistry. He was the first dentist in the Jupiter/Tequesta area, opening his practice in 1958. Rudy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many years on the waters of Florida and the Bahamas. In his later years he and Ethel traveled extensively including spending summers on the Oregon Coast. Rudolph was predeceased by his wife Ethel in 2014. He is survived by his daughter Sonja and his son Eric (Judy). A Celebration of Rudy's Life will be held privately.