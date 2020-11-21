Russell L. Sager
Russell L. Sager, age 89 of Lantana, formerly of DeWitt, NY, passed away on the birthday of his late wife Marie on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was an active member of his assisted living community and had many friends considered as family while living there.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Marie Britto Sager, his sister, Evelyn Steetle and his brother, Laurence Sager.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Nancy Sager of Hypoluxo, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
