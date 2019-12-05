Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Turner Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Turner Clayton Obituary
Clayton, Russell Turner
Russell Turner Clayton, of Dunnellon, FL, died peacefully in his sleep at his beloved home on the Withlacoochee River on November 12, 2019 at the age of 88.
Russell served for many years as the president of Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Palm Beach County, was a cattle rancher in Osceola County and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger B. Clayton, three daughters, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
There will be no service at his request. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Bethesda Hospital Foundation for the Clayton Scholarship Fund, 2815 S. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
For full obituary please visit
(www.NationalCremation.com/Location/Hudson)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -