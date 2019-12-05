|
|
Clayton, Russell Turner
Russell Turner Clayton, of Dunnellon, FL, died peacefully in his sleep at his beloved home on the Withlacoochee River on November 12, 2019 at the age of 88.
Russell served for many years as the president of Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Palm Beach County, was a cattle rancher in Osceola County and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger B. Clayton, three daughters, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
There will be no service at his request. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Bethesda Hospital Foundation for the Clayton Scholarship Fund, 2815 S. Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
(www.NationalCremation.com/Location/Hudson)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019