Collard, Russell Ward
Russell Ward Collard, age 99, passed away on February 6, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, with his family by his side. He loved well and received the same in return by a host of family and friends. Russ was born in Wooster, OH in 1920. He was a survivor of the Great Depression and a Naval Veteran of World War II (South Pacific: LST-809). One of his most emotional and meaningful journeys was flying to Washington, DC as part of the South East Florida Honor Flight at the age of 96. Even though he lived with several serious health issues, he lived life every day without complaint. Russ was determined to make age 100, but God had other plans for him. He is survived by daughters, Judy Chefan and Cindy Dryden; son, Gary Collard; son-in-law, Mark Dryden; sister, Jean George; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his caregiver Olive Grizzle. He was predeceased by his wife, Wilda Mae; daughters, Jean and Connie; and son, Terry. He loved each of them dearly and had a little story to tell about each and every one. His loves in life included family-first, boating, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and fixing anything. Russ was a long-time, dedicated employee for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Palm Beach County. He was loved and respected by all of his co-workers and anyone that crossed his path. Russ lived for his family and he and his late wife Wilda hosted many family get-togethers, where food and four generations of card playing ruled the day. Russ and Wilda never wanted you to leave, especially in their later years; it meant the world to them for the visits. Russ was the soul and heart of the family and will be missed greatly. His humor, great love for life, and a positive attitude that was unwavering will be remembered for generations. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM, with a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458, (561) 744-2030. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (https://TrustbridgeFoundation.org/ways-to-give).
