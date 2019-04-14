DISANTO, Ruth Ann 1924 - 2019 Ruth Ann (Gaughan-Petette) DiSanto, age 94, of Highland Beach, FL, formerly of Pennsylvania. It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Mother, on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great and Great-Great-Grandmother of too many loved ones to list. There is no greater gift than the love of a Mother. Our family has been blessed and highly favored. We could never fully express our gratitude for our great gift. This month we celebrate the commendable lives of both our Mother and Father since Ruth and Jasper DiSanto (1927- 2011) whom were inseparable in life and whom are now reunited in death, will both be put to rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Boca Raton Mausoleum following a Catholic Mass at St. Lucy's Church in Highland Beach. Those close to the family are welcomed. Because of their great love of children, in lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jasper and Ruth by contacting the children's orphanage for Amigos de Jesús, 2200 Byberry Road, Suite 110, Hatboro, PA 19040. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary