Anderson, Ruth Corinne
Ruth Corinne Hallonquist Anderson, born April 5 1925 in West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the age of 94 in Asheville, NC.
Mrs. Anderson graduated from Emory University in 1947 with a degree in Nursing and was given the name of "Coco" by her fellow nursing students.She served as a Registered Nurse with the Polk County Health Department in Florida for 25 years and moved to Asheville in 2005 to be closer to her children.
She was married on November 23, 1955 to the late Eugene Benson Anderson and is survived by their two sons, Carl M. Anderson and Arthur L. Anderson, daughter-in-law, Deborah Anderson and granddaughter, Corinna J.K. Anderson and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for her in Florida at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020