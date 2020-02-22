|
Dawson, Ruth E.
Ruth E. Dawson was born in Ireland, September 25, 1938, she left Ireland for America in February 1959 to be married to William J. Dawson. They were married 60 years. Ruth leaves behind her husband, Bill, daughter, Heather, son, David and three grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole and Justin. She had a degree in Architecture and worked for a number of Architects, in the Chicago area as well as landscaping. She spent 18 years in Real Estate and had her brokers license. Ruth loved the Arts and the adventure of Travel. She was an accomplished Water Colorist. Specializing in flowers, boats and beach scenes. She was a snow bird for many years, with a home in the Chicago area and West Palm Beach. Eventually becoming a permanent Florida resident. She had an impact on the lives of everyone she met. We will miss her smile and her gentle ways.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020