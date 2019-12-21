|
Ennis-Paoletti, Ruth
Ruth E. Paoletti, age 102, of Delray Beach and formerly from Bloomfield, OH, passed away on December 11, 2019. Ruth moved to Delray in 1947 and helped her husband, Gene Ennis, with the book work of Ennis Construction. She was an excellent beautician, seamstress, church worker, 50-year member of the Eastern Star of the Boynton Chapter, mother, grandmother and a friend to all she met. Ruth enjoyed traveling with the second love of her life, Ben Paoletti and caring for everyone.
She is predeceased by both husbands and is dancing with them in Heaven.
She is survived by two daughters Judy Brookshire, Greenacres, FL and Regina (Don) Day, Boynton Beach, FL, son Howard (Gail) Ennis, Delray Beach, FL, stepdaughter Barbara (Bill) Cox, Cadiz, KY, ten grandchildren Renee (Daryl) Thompson, Tracy Stephenson (Carlos Rodriguez), Sharon (Michael) Russo, Troy (Kirsten) Ennis, Joy (Hans) Wilkie, Natalie (Jacob) Fulmer, Melissa (Michael) Barnes, Adam Day, Todd (Seonagh) Cox, and Kevin (Lori) Cox; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her family was her most precious gift.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Lakeview Baptist Church, Delray Beach, FL. Reception following in Fellowship Hall until 3:30PM.
Please go to (www.palmswestfuneralhome.com) for information, remembrances, and comments. Photos also welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth's memory to Lakeview Baptist Church, 2599 N. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019