1/1
Ruth Gay Helton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helton, Ruth Gay
Ruth Gay Helton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Gay was born December 5, 1942 in New York, NY.
Gay relocated to Miami, FL, in her mid-twenties. Living in Miami was the perfect location for Gay, as she loved the summer heat, being outdoors and near the beach.
A man in uniform stole her heart and shortly after their first date on Valentine's day, she and Robert began their 51-year love affair and were married in June 1969.
Gay will always be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.
She had a knack for entertaining and an effortless ability to be a phenomenal host. Whether it be with neighbors on the weekend, holidays with family, a birthday or a cookout, she always had hors d'oeuvres ready, platters made, drinks fully stocked and a welcoming smile.
One of Gay and Robert's favorite things to do was traveling with her brother Stan Hart and his wife Sandy. They enjoyed cruising and visiting many destinations near and far. Always finding the perfect place to eat and ending the night with a card or dice game. Marco Island and Vero Beach were two of her most memorable places to visit every year.
Gay also had a passion for gardening, a wonderful sense of fashion, a deep love of turtles and a desire for lots of wine!
Gay is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Helton of Loxahatchee, her children Keith Helton (Keri), Karen Spagnardi (Patrizio), grandchildren Patrizio III, Cameron and Samuel, stepchildren Larry Helton (Cindy), Robert Helton (Melody) and Doug Helton (Tammy), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Stan Hart (Sandy) of Williston, FL, many beloved nieces & nephews and her extended Italian family.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the sea turtles in memory of Gay Helton at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.
https://give.marinelife.org/give/276508/#!/donation/checkout
For service information please text Karen at 561-685-0072.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved