Helton, Ruth GayRuth Gay Helton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Gay was born December 5, 1942 in New York, NY.Gay relocated to Miami, FL, in her mid-twenties. Living in Miami was the perfect location for Gay, as she loved the summer heat, being outdoors and near the beach.A man in uniform stole her heart and shortly after their first date on Valentine's day, she and Robert began their 51-year love affair and were married in June 1969.Gay will always be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.She had a knack for entertaining and an effortless ability to be a phenomenal host. Whether it be with neighbors on the weekend, holidays with family, a birthday or a cookout, she always had hors d'oeuvres ready, platters made, drinks fully stocked and a welcoming smile.One of Gay and Robert's favorite things to do was traveling with her brother Stan Hart and his wife Sandy. They enjoyed cruising and visiting many destinations near and far. Always finding the perfect place to eat and ending the night with a card or dice game. Marco Island and Vero Beach were two of her most memorable places to visit every year.Gay also had a passion for gardening, a wonderful sense of fashion, a deep love of turtles and a desire for lots of wine!Gay is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Helton of Loxahatchee, her children Keith Helton (Keri), Karen Spagnardi (Patrizio), grandchildren Patrizio III, Cameron and Samuel, stepchildren Larry Helton (Cindy), Robert Helton (Melody) and Doug Helton (Tammy), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Stan Hart (Sandy) of Williston, FL, many beloved nieces & nephews and her extended Italian family.In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the sea turtles in memory of Gay Helton at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.For service information please text Karen at 561-685-0072.