Goldmacher, Ruth

Ruth Goldmacher, 90, resident of Highland Beach, FL, died on August 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in McLean, VA of complications arising from a fractured hip. Ruth's life was greatly enriched by Jerry, her beloved husband of 70 years, who died last year, her devoted family and many dear friends.

A lifelong citizen activist and advocate for civil rights, she was such an active member getting out the vote for the Highland Beach Coastal Democratic Club that the group established the perpetual Goldmacher Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2017.

As a founding board member of the Society of Clinical and Medical Electrolysis in the 1970s, Ruth was instrumental in the development of a certification program to raise professional standards. She was among the first to become a certified clinical electrologist.

Ruth had a variety of interests and passions – from showing and breeding boxers for a short time, to playing tennis, golf, bridge and Mahjong. She loved poetry, modern art, opera, and theatre, entertaining and the news. Known for her sharp mind, intellectual curiosity and generosity, Ruth had an innate empathy for others.

Born Ruth Frankel in the Bronx in 1929, she was a second generation American. Her father was born in America, emigrated to Lodz, Poland as a child, and later returned to the U.S. and married her mother, who was also from Lodz. Nearly all the relatives of Ruth's parents were victims of the Holocaust.

Ruth was a runway model for the luxury department store B. Altman and Company. She met her husband Jerry when he returned from serving in the U.S. Marines in World War II. They raised their children in Stony Brook, NY.

In addition to her daughter, Helen (Edward) and daughter-in-law Sheila, widow of Ruth's son Paul who predeceased her by 34 years, Ruth is survived by four grandchildren, Shane (Sophie), Juliet (Ryan), Olivia (Aaron) and Paige, and six great-grandchildren.

Interment of Ruth and Jerry together will take place in the future at Arlington National Cemetery.



