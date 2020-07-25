Helicher, Ruth

It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Helicher, born December 4, 1923, announces her passing on July 17, 2020 in Boynton Beach at the age of 96 years.

A native of her beloved Brooklyn, NY, Ruth and her late husband, Robert, also lived for some years in Cliffside Park, NJ before retiring in Boynton Beach. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family, her warm beautiful smile, positive outlook and generosity of spirit. Ruth was a loyal friend and loving aunt who served her community through years of volunteerism. She possessed a great love of music and nature, especially animals.

Her daughters Ronny, Michele and Ellen, "sons" Ray and Keith, grandchildren Shawne and her husband Josh, Jared and Brooke and great-grandchildren Rae, Andrew, Georgia, Michael and Anthony and her brother Sam and his wife Fran survive her.

A private funeral service was held in New York on July 21, 2020.

Memorial donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the ASPCA, North Shore Animal League or Feeding America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store