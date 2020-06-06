Lane, Ruth L.
Ruth L. Lane, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She was born in Lakewood, NJ on May 29, 1931 to the late Frida and Albert Kniesser.
She was the loving wife of the late Stephen V. Lane, Jr., who passed away in March 2019, and the mother of three devoted children, Laurel, Melodie and Stephen III who will miss her dearly.
Ruth was a graduate of Lakewood High School and began her career as bookkeeper before meeting Stephen. They were married on October 18, 1953 and had celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Stephen's passing. Longtime residents of Lakewood, NJ, Ruth and Stephen purchased Lakewood Pharmacy in 1955. She played an instrumental role in helping him build this business which later became Lane Drugs. It's often said, behind every successful man is a strong, successful woman; and Stephen would often tell his children that without his wife's support, along with her commitment, talents and love - he would not have been able to achieve all the accomplishments they shared together. Ruth was also a founding partner in Buckelew & Associates along with her husband and dear friends, Joseph and Carol Buckelew. She was also a major stockholder in Ocean County's first radio station WOBM. She was a lifetime Eastern Star member. Ruth's greatest joy was spending time with her family; especially summers together on Long Beach Island. Ruth enjoyed traveling, loved playing mahjong with the girls and also volunteered at local hospitals in the Palm Beach Gardens area. Ruth could best be described as one of the kindest, sweetest, classiest and most gentle of women and the best mom ever!
Ruth is survived by her loving children, Laurel Oyen and her husband Eric of Bradenton, FL, Melodie Lane O'Connor and her husband, Curt of Branford, CT, and Stephen V. Lane III and his longtime girlfriend, Sandy Quinlan of Toms River, NJ, and a granddaughter, Stephanie Oyen and her husband, Bhaskar Ganguly of Boynton Beach, FL. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Stephen, Ruth was also predeceased by a sister, Margrit Skolfield.
The family would like to offer a special word of thanks to her primary caregiver, Monica Holder-Little. The service and burial will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Oceanview United Methodist Church, 701 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408. Condolences may be offered at www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.
Ruth L. Lane, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She was born in Lakewood, NJ on May 29, 1931 to the late Frida and Albert Kniesser.
She was the loving wife of the late Stephen V. Lane, Jr., who passed away in March 2019, and the mother of three devoted children, Laurel, Melodie and Stephen III who will miss her dearly.
Ruth was a graduate of Lakewood High School and began her career as bookkeeper before meeting Stephen. They were married on October 18, 1953 and had celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Stephen's passing. Longtime residents of Lakewood, NJ, Ruth and Stephen purchased Lakewood Pharmacy in 1955. She played an instrumental role in helping him build this business which later became Lane Drugs. It's often said, behind every successful man is a strong, successful woman; and Stephen would often tell his children that without his wife's support, along with her commitment, talents and love - he would not have been able to achieve all the accomplishments they shared together. Ruth was also a founding partner in Buckelew & Associates along with her husband and dear friends, Joseph and Carol Buckelew. She was also a major stockholder in Ocean County's first radio station WOBM. She was a lifetime Eastern Star member. Ruth's greatest joy was spending time with her family; especially summers together on Long Beach Island. Ruth enjoyed traveling, loved playing mahjong with the girls and also volunteered at local hospitals in the Palm Beach Gardens area. Ruth could best be described as one of the kindest, sweetest, classiest and most gentle of women and the best mom ever!
Ruth is survived by her loving children, Laurel Oyen and her husband Eric of Bradenton, FL, Melodie Lane O'Connor and her husband, Curt of Branford, CT, and Stephen V. Lane III and his longtime girlfriend, Sandy Quinlan of Toms River, NJ, and a granddaughter, Stephanie Oyen and her husband, Bhaskar Ganguly of Boynton Beach, FL. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Stephen, Ruth was also predeceased by a sister, Margrit Skolfield.
The family would like to offer a special word of thanks to her primary caregiver, Monica Holder-Little. The service and burial will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Oceanview United Methodist Church, 701 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408. Condolences may be offered at www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.