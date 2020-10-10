Ruth M. Rintala

Passed to Glory on September 28, 2020. Born on November 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Onni and Aune Hyvonen.

Predeceased by husband of 61 years Risto Rintala along with two sisters Ritva Kinsch and Raili Day and a brother Paul Hyvonen.

Survived by two daughters Mae (Mrs. Greg) Fitzgerald and Ruth C. (Mrs. William) Bonelli, four grandchildren Christopher, Ryan and Kelly Fitzgerald and Maija-Liisa Beitl, six great-grandchildren Aiden, Corey, Lucy, Grace, Hadley and Risto.

Services have yet to be announced due to CoVID-19 restrictions. The Family will serve notice in the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store