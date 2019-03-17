Services Glick Family Funeral Home 3600 N. Federal Hwy Boca Raton , FL 33431 (561) 672-1880 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Resources More Obituaries for Ruth MCGOLDRICK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth MCGOLDRICK

MCGOLDRICK, Ruth Richards July 20, 1918 - March 13, 2019 Ruth passed away peacefully at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the fitting place for her last breath. Her daughter Pamela Smith and trusted companion Eva Dias were at her side. She was born Ruth Eleanor Richards on July 20, 1918 to Sarah Currie Richards and George Daniel Richards in Pittsburgh, PA. Her sister, Sarah Richards Crowe and brother George Palmer Richards predeceased her. Ruth married her late husband, Francis M. McGoldrick (Maj. Gen. US Army retired), in 1951 and spent the next 35 years at his side. As Frank led the military communities Ruth was his constant companion and support. Their tours of duty included the Pentagon, commands based in El Paso, TX, Colorado Springs, CO, Seattle, WA, Seoul, Korea and Chicago, IL. While in Korea Ruth led the growth of the Girls' Vocational School in Seoul and the Paraplegic Village for Korean War Veterans. She was recognized for her outstanding service by Korean President Pak Chung Hi with the Public Welfare Medal. Ruth and Frank retired to Florida in 1966 and made Boca Raton their home. Ruth's passion for service continued in Boca Raton, volunteering at the now Boca Raton Regional Hospital for over 42 years, providing 40,000 hours of service to the community. In addition to serving as the ninth President of the Debbie Rand Memorial Service League (1976-1978), Ruth led the Thrift Shop for over 40 years, making many friends while raising money for the hospital. She and her husband also served as Boca Raton Community Hospital Ball Chairmen in 1976. Ruth is Dame of Honour, in the Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller Malta. In 1989 she was honored as Boca Raton Woman Volunteer of the Year and was chosen for the Boca Raton Historical Society's Walk of Recognition in 2004. Ruth was active in National Society of Arts and Letters and The Garden Club. The highlight of each week was her bridge game with neighbors at St. Andrews, a community she loved. Ruth earned her Bachelors of Arts degree from Florida Atlantic University and was a proud member of the Majestic Owls Society. Her greatest love was her family. She is survived by daughters Patricia Murphy (Tom), Pamela Smith (George-deceased), Deborah Tannenbaum (Jerome) and son John (Bonnie), grandchildren Mary Lampmann (Peter), John Murphy (Rocio) and Mark McGoldrick, and great-grandchildren James Lampmann, Ryan Murphy and Aidan Murphy. Ruth is also survived by sister-in-law Thelma Richards, nephew Jeffrey Richards (Denise), their children Joshua, Stephen, Cassandra and Rebecca and nephew Bradley Richards (Joanne), nephew John Crowe (Jennie Belle), their children John Crowe III and Kristin Dussault (Dave), and their children (Deacon, Tristan, Audrey, Harper and Landon). Ruth is also survived by cousins Jennifer Samuels, Karen Sims Franke (William) and Barbara Conover (David) and their children Kathy and David. McGoldrick nieces and nephews include Keven McGoldrick, Karin Nelson, Elizabeth Ringo, Peter McGoldrick, Blanche Bancroft, Charles Schulz and Edward Schulz. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrews Estates South, 6045 Verde Trail S, Boca Raton, on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband Frank. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you please make donations to the Debbie Rand Memorial Service League Thrift Shop. Glick Family Funeral Home, (561) 672-1880, will coordinate services. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019