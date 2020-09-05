1/1
Ruth Miller
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Ruth
Ruth Miller, age 86, of Boynton Beach passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Marvin Miller. Born in Boston on August 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late H. Richard Shapiro and Sara (Goldstein) Shapiro. Ruth grew up in Roxbury and was educated at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester and the Chandler School for Women in Boston. After marrying Marvin in 1955 they moved to Peabody where they settled and raised three sons. Ruth worked at WMLO radio in Beverly and other North Shore businesses but will be remembered for her lifelong dedication to her family. She had lifelong friends and spoke to them every day until her last days. She treasured her children and grandchildren above all and lived to see the birth of her first great-grandchild. Ruth is survived by her husband Marvin Miller of Boynton Beach; her sons Larry Miller and his wife Kathy Chazen of New York; David Miller and his wife Jayne of Foxboro, MA; and Jim Miller and his wife Lisa of Andover, MA; and her brother Michael Shapiro of Auburn, ME. She is survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private funeral service will be held in Auburn, ME on Tuesday, September 8. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to National Jewish Health.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved