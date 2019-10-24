|
DaSilva, Ruth Nathalie
Ruth Nathalie DaSilva (Barrows) of Boynton Beach, FL and East Providence, RI, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2019 at Hattie Ide Chaffee Rehabilitation Center in East Providence, RI following a brief illness.
She was the wife of Anthony M. DaSilva to whom she was married for 49 years.
Born in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Manuel A. and Mary E. (Amaral) Barrows.
Ruth will be remembered as a loyal friend, a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, a proud grandmother, and a fun-loving, generous person. Her memory will live on with those whose lives she touched.
Besides her husband she leaves two daughters Beverly J. Pepe and her husband Charles L. Roy of Cumberland, RI and Sharon P. Hallman and her husband Eugene of Westford, VT, two grandsons Eric A. Hallman of Baltimore, MD and Benjamin P. Hallman of Burlington, VT.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Perry-McStay Funeral Home, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Martha's Church, East Providence, RI, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Hope Hospice and Palliative of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019