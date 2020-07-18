Dumas, Ruth S.

Ruth S. Dumas (formerly Ruth Thomas) of Jupiter, FL, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Ruth was born December 20, 1926 in Baltimore, MD.

Ruth met her first husband Namey Thomas, in Baltimore during World War II. They were married in 1944 and she traveled with him across the country as his assignments changed. During the war she worked many jobs to help out. Some of her memories from that time include selling shoes to Veronica Lake in Bakersfield and working for the government in Sacramento, filing what she referred to as "the secret files" which were believed to be employee files for the Manhattan Project.

Ruth and Namey raised five children in Baltimore and later in Lake Park, FL. As her children grew older, she went back to work as a proofreader at The Palm Beach Post. Her remarkable grammar and spelling skills helped her to move quickly to become the head of the Composing Room.

In 1978 Namey passed away and Ruth went back to school and earned an AA degree at Palm Beach Junior College. She worked for publications such as The Palm Beach Social Pictorial and CRC Press. She also became interested in archaeology and traveled to the Yucatan Peninsula to study Mayan culture, that is how she met her second husband Ernest Dumas.

Ruth and Ernie traveled extensively throughout the southwest as well as back to the Yucatan Peninsula. She loved spending time with the local children and learned how to speak Mayan enough to offer the children small gifts. Their shared interest in archaeology involved them in many projects such as excavating the skeleton of a whale that is currently displayed at the local science museum and artifact preservation at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

Ruth volunteered extensively in her later years. She held officer positions at the Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County and The Daughters of the American Revolution - Seminole Chapter. She also was a dedicated blood donor, donating several gallons of blood over her lifetime.

Ernie passed away in 2018 and Ruth slowed down and spent time with family.

Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses; Nancy Lichtenstein, Norman and Annette Thomas, Gail Thomas and Cliff and Mary Jane Thomas. She had 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Alison Christine Thomas, son Murray Thomas, husbands Namey Thomas and Ernest Dumas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Parkinson's Foundation.



