Chandler, Sadie Mae
Sadie Mae Neverson Chandler, a child of God, departed this life and entered into Eternal Glory on September 2, 2019. Born in Disputanta, Prince George's County, Virginia; she grew up in the City of Petersburg, Virginia.
The first born of the ten surviving children of Booker T. Neverson and Lilly Mae Threatt-Neverson, Sadie was her mother's helper in raising her younger brothers and sisters. Throughout her life they each lovingly looked to her as their second mother.
Sadie excelled as a student in the Petersburg Public School system. She had a particular interest in civil rights and was instrumental in launching the first Black Studies Club at the then segregated Peabody High School. After graduating in 1950 she set her sights on attending Virginia State College with the goal of one day becoming a lawyer. Although her vision did not come to pass Sadie would share throughout the years her admiration for those who fought the good fight such as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, National Council of Negro Women (N.C.N.W.) founder Mary McCloud Bethune, NAACP President Benjamin Hooks, Dr. Martin Luther King and others. She was for years an active member of the Hempstead, Long Island New York N.C.N.W. Chapter.
Sadie had a great love for business. Her passion for and understanding of business allowed her to contribute in a mighty way to the success of several family businesses. Her wise counsel on matters of business has been a blessing to her family.
Most of all Sadie loved her family. She was a faithful wife, loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sorely missed…
Sadie was preceded in death by daughters, Caroline A. Chandler and Andrea Y. Chandler-Davis; parents, Booker T. Neverson and Lilly Mae Threatt-Neverson; brothers, Jerome, Thomas, Bernard and Linwood Neverson; brothers-in-law, Denny Denson, Nathaniel Chandler; sisters-in-law, Sadie Epps (Paul), Bernitha Cole (Clyde), Ira Chandler and Anna Neverson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Calvin H. Chandler, Sr. (Lantana, FL); daughters, Gail A. Chandler (Massapequa, NY), Janette A. Chandler-Starks (Joseph) (Dayton, OH), and Priscilla Washington-Chandler (Hemmingway, SC); sons, Calvin H. Chandler, Jr. (Khia) (Lake Worth, FL), Carlton W. Chandler (West Palm Beach, FL), Ron Davis (Chesapeake, VA), and Alfred Niter (West Palm Beach, FL); ten grandchildren, Maya Starks-Andrews (William), Robert Chandler, Dominique Davis, Camille Chandler, Aaron Davis, Micah Starks, Calvin H. Chandler, III (Tre), Kehinde Chandler, Caylah Chandler and Kenya Chandler; seven great-grandchildren; William, Jeremy, Shyah, Angel, Mariah, Elijah and Aubrielle; sisters, Bernice B. Neverson (Brooklyn, NY) and Ann Neverson-Denson (Denny) Columbus, GA; brothers, Booker T. Neverson, Jr., Preston Neverson (Petersburg, VA), and James Neverson (Doris) Carrollton, GA; aunt, Amy Neverson; sisters-in law, Louise K. Neverson (Uniondale, NY), Joann Chandler-Wilson (Kingstree, SC), Gladys Chandler-Lewis (Everette,SC), Judy Chandler-Smith (Michael) MS, and Maggie Chandler; brother-in-law, James Chandler (Kingstree, SC) and brother-in-Christ, Alexander "Alex"Chandler and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sadie's Home-going Services will be held at: Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3691 Seacrest Boulevard Lantana, FL 33462 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 Wake: 11:00AM to 12:00PM - Service: 12:00PM to 2:00PM - Internment: 2:00PM - Repast to follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019