Charles, Sally

Sally D. Charles 1933-2020

Died June 5, 2020, at Finnish American Nursing Home, Lake Worth, FL. Born June 24, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Paul and LaVerta Dillard.

A graduate of Normandy High School, St. Louis, MO. Sally attended the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana where she was a dance major. She participated in several musical theater performances and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

While living in Rockford, IL, Sally was an active Junior League member and avid golfer participating in and winning many golf tournaments. She supported the Rockford Pro-Am Golf Tournament as a volunteer and was instrumental in bringing many celebrity performers such as Bob Hope and Vincent Price to the event.

She formed the Sally Brown Dancers to teach modern dance to many students. Her dance troupe performed throughout the city of Rockford to sold out crowds. One summer her dance troupe studied in Aspen, CO. She was also known for bringing in renowned guest dance teachers including Edward Caton and Charles Weidman.

Sally was hired by Slavka Kohout, Janet Lynn's coach for the 1972 Olympics, to teach Janet several graceful ballet-related arm movements. This enabled Janet to stand out from the other skaters and she became known for her grace on the ice. Janet went on to win the Bronze Medal at the 1972 Olympics.

Later Sally moved to Boynton Beach, FL, where she continued golfing, doing community work, composing music and spending time with friends. A lover of dogs, golden Labradors were her constant companion.

Survived by son Gregory (Amy) Brown of Lake Geneva, WI; daughter Beth B. Muecke of Houston, TX; and grandchildren Dr. Trevor Brown, Chad Brown, Harrison (Diana) Muecke, and Kendra Muecke.

Predeceased by daughter Nancy Brown and brother Kenneth Dillard.

Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Memorial donations in honor of Sally to be accepted by The Catholic Charities/Elder Affairs, 100 W 20th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404.



