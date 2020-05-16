Sally Jane Kane
Kane, Sally Jane
Sally Jane Kane, age 82, beloved wife of the late Harvey Samuel Kane, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Marlton, NJ. Born in Scranton, PA, Sally lived in Cherry Hill, NJ and Delray Beach, FL. Sally was an avid baker. She graduated from Drexel University in Pennsylvania. Sally is survived by her daughter Stefanie Feuerman of Moorestown, NJ and grandchildren Halle and Jacob Feuerman, her daughter Julie Bank (Richard) of Lafayette Hill, PA and grandchildren Daniel and Jack Bank, her son Craig Katz of Cherry Hill, NJ and her son Scott Katz of Cherry Hill, NJ. Sally was also predeceased by her sister Joan Levy. Sally was a beautiful, kind and dedicated wife, mother and nana, and a cherished friend. Sally will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the Live Stream Funeral Service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page on Monday, May, 18, 2020 beginning at 12:00Noon. Contributions in Sally's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Live Stream Funeral Service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
May 16, 2020
Sally was a beautiful person both inside and out. Judy and I will always remember our friendship with both Sally and Harvey. Rest In Peace. Judy and Larry Shulman
Lawrence Shulman
Friend
May 16, 2020
I met Sally when when we lived across the street from her in Cherry Hill. I was 10 yrs old and her 1st set of twins, Stef and Scott were babies. I quickly became their older "sister". Then came her 2nd set Julie and Craig. I was their older "sister" as well. I'll always remember waking up and looking out my bedroom window and if her living room curtain was open it was time to go over and help Sally out with the kids. Sally made me feel like family and I have wonderful memories of going on their boat, going to Cherry Hill Mall taking the kids to the little amusement center there, going to Jack in the Box and so many others. Reading of her death pains me as it does so many others. May she RIP knowing how loved she was by family and friends.
Beth Hoffer
May 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. I never had the privilege of knowing you, but having Stef as my friend shows me that it takes a remarkable woman to raise a remarkable woman. Love and prayers.
Ryan Saylor
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Sally was my son's pre-school teacher at Temple Emanuel. She was loving and kind and beautiful inside and out. May her memory be for a blessing. Sending condolences to you, her loving family.
JOYCE HOFF
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Sally Katz Kane; she was a wonderful neighbor years ago, and she raised a beautiful family. Condolences to Stephanie, Scott, Julia and Craig.
Sharon Weinstein
May 16, 2020
Talented in so many ways, she was the quintessential friend. Complimenting always, even in her darkest days, Sally exhibited kindness, compassion, and beauty in her heart and soul. Missed, but forever loved and never forgotten.
Estine Wells
Friend
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
