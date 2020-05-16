Kane, Sally Jane
Sally Jane Kane, age 82, beloved wife of the late Harvey Samuel Kane, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Marlton, NJ. Born in Scranton, PA, Sally lived in Cherry Hill, NJ and Delray Beach, FL. Sally was an avid baker. She graduated from Drexel University in Pennsylvania. Sally is survived by her daughter Stefanie Feuerman of Moorestown, NJ and grandchildren Halle and Jacob Feuerman, her daughter Julie Bank (Richard) of Lafayette Hill, PA and grandchildren Daniel and Jack Bank, her son Craig Katz of Cherry Hill, NJ and her son Scott Katz of Cherry Hill, NJ. Sally was also predeceased by her sister Joan Levy. Sally was a beautiful, kind and dedicated wife, mother and nana, and a cherished friend. Sally will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the Live Stream Funeral Service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page on Monday, May, 18, 2020 beginning at 12:00Noon. Contributions in Sally's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020.