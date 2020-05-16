I met Sally when when we lived across the street from her in Cherry Hill. I was 10 yrs old and her 1st set of twins, Stef and Scott were babies. I quickly became their older "sister". Then came her 2nd set Julie and Craig. I was their older "sister" as well. I'll always remember waking up and looking out my bedroom window and if her living room curtain was open it was time to go over and help Sally out with the kids. Sally made me feel like family and I have wonderful memories of going on their boat, going to Cherry Hill Mall taking the kids to the little amusement center there, going to Jack in the Box and so many others. Reading of her death pains me as it does so many others. May she RIP knowing how loved she was by family and friends.

Beth Hoffer