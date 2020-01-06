|
|
O'Day, Sally
Sally Wilcox O'Day, passed away on January 5, 2020; she lived a full and remarkable life. Sally married the love of her life Arthur O'Day, had five daughters and five beautiful grand and great-grandchildren. A graduate of Pembroke Women's College, Sally loved adventure and challenge - she traveled the world, ran the volunteer program at the Folk Art Museum in NYC and loved her time working at Small Joys in Bedford, NY. She was a lifelong golfer, taught by her father, playing with her Women's Groups in Chappaqua, NY, Scituate, MA, and Jupiter, FL. She was a patron of the arts, lover of animals, and a fundraiser for important causes like Play for Pink. Never meeting a person she didn't like, she was treasured for her wisdom, wit, equity, inclusiveness and compassion by everyone who knew her whether from professional, social circles or from within her community of Friends of Bill. She was predeceased by husband Art and daughter Gail. She will be missed and is survived by her daughters, Wendy, Linda (Bob), Susan, Brooke; son-in-law, Tom; grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda (Roman); great-granddaughters, Justice and Poppy; two sisters, Gail (Don) and Diane (Tom); and multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The First Time of The Palm Beaches or Pembroke Center for Teaching and Research on Women. Sally will be laid to rest in the spring in Scituate, MA. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020