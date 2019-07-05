Ali, Salvatore A.

Loving Father, Salvatore A. Ali passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at age 96 on June 25, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens.

He was pre-deceased by Susan Benedetti, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 69 years.

He is survived by his son, Br Francis Robert Ali of Sonoma, CA; his daughter Susan A. Oliver and her husband Bob of Palm Beach Gardens; his three grandchildren: Natasha Howard and her husband David, Rob Oliver and his wife Jill (Politi), and Nicole Wolcheski and her husband John; and by his three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Fagen, and Brooke and Paige Oliver .

Born in New York City in 1923, Sal and his parents moved to Waterbury, CT in 1930. At just 10 years old he began to caddy at Waterbury Country Club, where his love of golf began and he later would realize his dream of becoming a member.

He attended the University of New Haven and earned a B.S. degree in Engineering.

He was employed by Timex Corporation for 40 years, where he enjoyed a long and successful career. In 1957, Sal and his family moved to Dundee, Scotland, and for the next 14 years worked on the expansion of Timex in Europe and Asia.

Sal retired from Timex as Vice Chairman in 1984 and split his time between Waterbury, CT and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Besides his love for jazz and playing drums, he was a passionate golfer and lifelong member of the Waterbury Country Club; he also joined the PGA National Golf Club and was a member for over 30 years.

Sal was also a Board member of the Golf Villas in PGA for 22 years and served as Vice President for five years.

A beautiful life well lived.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Connecticut at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Country Club of Waterbury Caddy Scholarship Fund, Country Club of Waterbury, 1 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT 06708. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 7, 2019