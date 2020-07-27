Cangelosi, Salvatore
1929 – 2020
Salvatore Cangelosi, age 90, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 24, 2020. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife of 66 years at his residence in Jupiter, FL. Sal was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army. Due to restrictions, funeral services will be immediate family only, with live-stream available for all others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, an organization that became very dear to him after losing his son to Hodgkin's Lymphoma, or the Alzheimer's Association
, a disease he suffered with in his later years. Sal loved his family, and to him family was everything. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his beloved son Thomas Cangelosi. He leaves behind his loving wife Rosetta Cangelosi; children Maria (Kenny) Kreyling, Angela Chance and Andrea Cangelosi; grandchildren Toni-Marie (Tommy), Kenny, Peter (Courtney), Krista, Samantha and Anthony; great-grandchildren Timothy and Connor; brother John (Annette) Cangelosi, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren that loved him very much. He will be in our hearts forever.