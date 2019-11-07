Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
1922 - 2019
Salvatore Guarnera Obituary
Guarnera, Salvatore
Salvatore Guarnera, 97, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into heaven by his wife, Sally, and granddaughter, Jennifer, on November 1, 2019. Born in East Boston, MA, in 1922 and received a Bronze Star Medal for his heroism in WWII. He married Sally in 1952 and raised two daughters in Melrose, MA, before moving to Florida in 1990. He loved playing cards until the age of 96 and enjoyed watching all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. He is survived by his family, Kathy and Domenic Antonelli, Sallyann and Randy Mohler, grandchildren, Dommy, Alexander, Jonathan and Sarah and great-grandchildren, Destiny, Jenessa and Connor, and many extended family. He had a heart of gold and was loved and admired by everyone who knew him and will be truly missed. Services will be held on November 9, 2019, at Royal Palm Funeral Home in West Palm Beach from 11:00AM to 1:30PM. For more information, please visit (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/west-palm-beach-fl/salvatore-guarnera-8912440).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
