Gabriel, Sam
Salema "Sam" Gabriel passed peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Sam practiced real estate and probate law in Palm Beach County for over 50 years and will be remembered by many for his dedication to his clients, his community, but mostly to his beloved family and lifelong friends. He will also be remembered for the truly unique person he was, and for his wonderful lighthearted sense of humor. Sam proudly served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Army.
Sam was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia Gabriel; son George Gabriel; parents Mose and Mary Gabriel; brother George Gabriel; sisters Nafie, Margaret and Teefe Gabriel Bander.
Sam is survived by his loving sons Michael Gabriel and his wife Alina of West Palm Beach, FL, Brian Gabriel and his wife Amy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Daniel Gabriel and his wife Dawn of Jupiter, FL. He has five grandchildren, Michael, Francesca, Bryce, Tanner and Caroline who will miss him and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.
In lieu of current circumstances a Celebration of Life will be planned for Sam in the near future. Please leave a message on the Dignitymemorial.com or the Legacy.com website with your wishes to be notified of that date and we will be sure to let you know of any forthcoming plans.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020