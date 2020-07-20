Gorfido, SamSam Gorfido, aged 69, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Sam was born in Medina, OH on June 8, 1951. He graduated from Medina High School and was drafted into the US Army in 1971. Sam served as a Combat Engineer while stationed at Fort Carson, CO.Sam married the former Toni Tompkins on December 18, 1972 and they celebrated 48 years of marriage before his passing. Sam worked as a residential contractor throughout Palm Beach County since 1981 when he started Sam Gorfido Construction Company.His biggest joy was being with his sons and grandchildren. Sam built many great friendships over the years with his clients and neighbors.Sam is survived by his wife, Toni; sons Joe (wife Keisha); Jeff (wife Desiree) and Jay (wife Evelyn); grandchildren Liam, Ellie, Julian, Kiana, Victoria, Alex, Austin, Jacob, Marissa and Kailyn; his sisters, Cindy and Debbie, and many nieces and nephews who all loved Sammy dearly.He was proceeded in death by his mother, Flo Gorfido, his father, Jim Gorfido, and his brother Rick Gorfido. The family wishes to thank the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Trustbridge.Donations may be made in Sam's memory to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center or to Toni Gorfido.