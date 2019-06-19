|
|
Potts, Sammy
Sammy "Sam" Potts, 61, of Delray Beach, FL, answered the Master's call on June 12, 2019. Sam was educated in the Palm Beach County School district, graduating from Boca Raton High school. For many years Sam worked as a local cook, including the Waffle House, touching the lives of many. He will be missed.
Sam is survived by his father- Joe Potts, Jr., his sister-Margarie Potts-Thompson and a host of sorrowing family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. John Primitive Baptist Church, 615 NW 1st St, Delray Beach. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Community Primitive Baptist Church 33 NW 11th Ave Delray Beach, FL. Services Entrusted to Shuler's Memorial Chapel LLC, West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019