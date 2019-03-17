|
BROOKS, Samuel Samuel Brooks passed away peacefully February 27, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY November 2, 1928. Son of Jacob and Sarah (Burdman) Brooks. Proud Veteran of the Korean war. Sam loved time with his family, especially holidays. He was an avid golfer and voracious reader into retirement. Predeceased by by his wife Bernice "Bunny" Schvedman, brother Mortimer Brooks and sister Belle (Brooks) Michaels. He is survived by his children Jack Brooks (Susan), Dr. Glen Brooks (Lois) and Francine Kors (David). Adored grandfather to Lauren Bedard Nokes (Brian), Nathan Brooks, Sara Brooks, Noah Brooks, Matthew Kors, Stephanie Kors, Wendy Brooks, Aaron Brooks and great-grandson Micah Nokes. He is survived by his companion Edna Kempner, sister-in-law Norma Brooks and many nieces and nephews. Burial was private. Donations may be made to (trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019