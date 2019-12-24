Home

Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home - Riviera Beach
2703 Broadway Ave.
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 844-8744
Samuel H. Sharpe

Samuel H. Sharpe Obituary
Sharpe, Samuel H.
age 88, of Delray Beach, Florida. passed away quietly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Bethesda Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
A Retired Cuber for Rinker Concrete Company.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 119 N.W.5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL. with Reverend James. C. Watson, Jr. Pastor. Friends May call one hour prior to service time at the church mentioned above. Interment at Delray Beach Memorial Gardens Municipal Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
