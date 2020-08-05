Samuel Jackson

Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson, Samuel

Samuel "Gut" Jackson, departed this life on July 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Patricia Powell; brothers, William Alexander, Edward Jackson (Margaret), and Timothy Jackson; god- sister, Mary Ivory (Rev. William); granddaughter, Ashley Jackson; aunt, Delores Roundtree; significant other, Etoria Smith; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends, Friday, August 7, 5:00PM to 7:30PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 633 5th Street, West Palm Beach. Graveside Service, Saturday, August 8, 10:00AM at Glenwood Cemetery, Australian Avenue, Riviera Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.



