Home

POWERED BY

Services
Premier Funeral Services
730 N. Dixie Hwy
Lake Worth, FL 33460
(561) 533-8855
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel L. Horne Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel L. Horne Jr. Obituary
Horne, Jr., Samuel L.
Samuel L. Horne, Jr., "Pop and Poppa", 63, of West Palm Beach, FL died suddenly on Friday, December 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Rosalie Horne and sister, Thelma Cain. His memory will live on in the hearts of his sons Dexter and Darien Horne; like sons Derek Jules, Tamaurion Johnson; brothers Willie (Terri) and Patrick all of West Palm Beach; sisters Olive Horne, Jacqueline Portee (Burton), Stacey Burney (Clayton) of West Palm Beach; Angela Griffin, Orlando; Clara M. Doughty, Baltimore, MD; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Christ Evangelical Baptist Church, 3097 Hibiscus Cir, West Palm Beach, FL. Pastor Allen McClinton; Faye A. Walker, Overseer Carefree Ministries, Eulogist. Wake Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the church mentioned above. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Premier Funeral Services. 730 North Dixie Hwy. Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -