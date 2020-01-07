|
Horne, Jr., Samuel L.
Samuel L. Horne, Jr., "Pop and Poppa", 63, of West Palm Beach, FL died suddenly on Friday, December 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Rosalie Horne and sister, Thelma Cain. His memory will live on in the hearts of his sons Dexter and Darien Horne; like sons Derek Jules, Tamaurion Johnson; brothers Willie (Terri) and Patrick all of West Palm Beach; sisters Olive Horne, Jacqueline Portee (Burton), Stacey Burney (Clayton) of West Palm Beach; Angela Griffin, Orlando; Clara M. Doughty, Baltimore, MD; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Christ Evangelical Baptist Church, 3097 Hibiscus Cir, West Palm Beach, FL. Pastor Allen McClinton; Faye A. Walker, Overseer Carefree Ministries, Eulogist. Wake Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the church mentioned above. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Premier Funeral Services. 730 North Dixie Hwy. Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020