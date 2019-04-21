MALLAMO, Samuel Michael Samuel M. Mallamo, D.D.S., age 96, of North Palm Beach, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019. Dr. Mallamo was born in Fairmont, WV, on November 2, 1922, the son of Dominic and Therese Mallamo. He served for 3 years in the Army during World War II. Samuel earned his Dental Degree (D.D.S.) in 1950 from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Dental Medicine, and studied Oral Surgery at Northwestern University and Walter Reed General Hospital. In 1952 he relocated to West Palm Beach, FL, to open his dental practice, specializing in cosmetic dentistry, reconstructive dentistry, and oral surgery. In 1958, he moved his practice to the Palm Beach Towers in Palm Beach, FL. In addition, he was an active staff member at Good Samaritan Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital until his retirement in 1992. Dr. Mallamo enjoyed time with his family, and maintained a lifelong love of golf, tennis, boating, fishing, and swimming. He was affiliated with and served in leadership positions in several professional organizations and local charitable and social clubs. Dr. Mallamo was married to his wife Mary Eleanor (Warfield) for 63 years, until her passing in 2011. He is survived by his daughters Jeanne Ennis (Denny), Allison Gallo (Robert), and Leigh Ann Mallamo; sons Randall W. Mallamo (Janine) and Samuel Michael Mallamo, Jr.; grandchildren Ashley Ennis Ellis, Blake Ennis, Gina Gallo, and Kimberly Gallo; and great-granddaughter Skyler Ennis. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:30PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30PM to 2:30PM, followed by interment at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. A reception will be held following the burial. Dr. Mallamo had a passion for animals, especially his beloved cats Bear and Smokie. In memory of Dr. Mallamo, please consider making a donation in his name to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (www.peggyadams.org) or Big Dog Ranch Rescue (https://bdrr.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary