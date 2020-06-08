Winiker, Samuel
Samuel Winiker, 81, of Holliston, MA and Jupiter, FL, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL following an accident that occurred while doing what he loved most– riding his Harley. He was a devoted husband of Fran (Katz) Winiker for almost 59 amazing years during which they raised a beautiful family together.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on July 22, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Winiker of Millis, MA. He was also one of seven children; his sisters include Micki Shpilner, Gigi Hooker, Rita Rabb, Cynthia Cohen, Elaine Smith and her husband Larry, and the late Rae Buckler.
In addition to his wife and sisters he leaves behind his son Mark Winiker, his wife Nancy, and their children Joseph and Sarah of Holliston, MA, William Winiker, his wife Tricia, and their children Jenna and Braden of Bellingham, his daughter Debra (Winiker) Vertullo, her husband John, and their children Ilana, her fiancé Roger Hart, and Louis of Medway, MA and Jeffrey Winiker, his wife Heidi, and their children Hannah, Jared, Justin, and Joshua of Franklin, MA. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a quiet man but somehow always knew the right thing to say.
He served in the National Guard in Framingham, MA. He was also a brother of the Charles River Masonic Lodge for decades, proudly welcoming his sons who followed in his footsteps. Additionally, he was widely respected as a lifetime member of the Congregation Ael Chunon in Millis, MA.
He was a strong, steady force in his family and community that many relied on for a word of wisdom, a listening ear, or a quick witted laugh. He lived passionately for his family, his motorcycles, and his friends. He loved to share that passion with everyone he met. He especially enjoyed riding with his grandchildren and showing them the true beauty of the Florida coast.
Sam taught his children and grandchildren to play chess and all sorts of card games. Despite his love for them, he never let anyone else win, secretly teaching life lessons along the way. He was a man of few words, living out the philosophy that actions speak louder than words. He was a bright light that will be missed terribly by all that knew him. His family will carry him close to their hearts forever.
There will be private services held for family only.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in memory of Sam to a charity of your choice, it would be much appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.