Garbe, Sandra

July 5, 1967 - July 1, 2019

Sandra Garbe graduated from Pope John Paul II High School in Boca Raton and attended Palm Beach Community College; after which she modeled and worked in retail. She was the beloved daughter of John and Michelle (née Recchione) Garbe (both deceased).

Sandra is survived by her uncles William, Richard, Gerald and Thomas Garbe; in addition to numerous cousins in addition to numerous cousins in New Jersey, as well as her cousin Patty Gough of Port St. Lucie, Richie Garbe of Ft. Pierce and Chris Garbe of Puyallup, WA.

She will be sorely missed by her family and her dear friends Philip, Mark and Brenda. Above all she will be missed by her support dog, Blondie, who gave her comfort during the past seven months and whom she dearly loved.

Sandra was a beautiful woman not only on the outside, but inside as well. Sandra, if only you knew how many people's hearts you have touched. We will hold your memory in our hearts forever.

Viewing Friday, July 12, 11:00AM to 1:00PM, All County Funeral Home's, Del Lago Chapel, 131 S. Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL 33460. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019