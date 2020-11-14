1/1
Sandra J. Robertson
Sandra J. Robertson
Sandra J. Robertson, 83, born January 29, 1937 in London, England, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away on November 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer that took her much too quickly. Sandra was a beautiful and passionate woman, a wonderful, loving wife and mother, friend, and an amazing grandmother "Nanny". She was an avid reader and an incredible artist who had a zest for life. She was a true beauty but was often very silly and always so much fun. Though her main calling and joy in life was to be Mom and Nanny, she was also a model and makeup artist, and worked in retail for many years, which was a great fit as she had a "gift for gab". She will be missed dearly by all who knew her, especially her family.
Sandra is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, David A. Robertson, her brother Joe Hackney, her sons Tony Robertson, Terry (Jane) Robertson, daughters Tamara Grimm and Mary (Ron) Griffith, grandchildren Troy, Tiffany, Kyle, Casey, Carly, Colin, David, Melissa, Jessica, and great-grandchildren Bella and Karson. She has now joined her precious daughter Sondra Elizabeth, in heaven.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Please sign guest book at (edgleycremationservices.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
