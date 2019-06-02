|
|
DEMMERLE, Sandra Jean Demmerle Sandra Jean (Shaw), 82, of Montgomery, Texas, on May 24, 2019, loving mother of Karen (Demmerle) Krull (Larry), Greg Demmerle, and Michael Demmerle (Lisa), devoted sister of Stanley Shaw, James Shaw (deceased), and George Shaw (deceased), ex-wife of the late Albert J. Demmerle. Sandra, the daughter of Edward Hedding Voorhees Shaw and Mildred Esther Williams, was raised in Tujunga, California, graduating from Verdugo Hills High School in '53 and with an AA degree in Fine Arts at Glendale College in '56. She was a promoter of learning as a life-long student, library enthusiast, planetarium lecturer, champion tennis skills, creative writing abilities, and her award-winning sculpture and mixed-media paintings. She left behind many extended family members and countless friends, all whom she loved dearly. She is grandmother of five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life at Montgomery Community Center, 14420 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356 at 3PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019