Sandra Jean Garvin

Sandra Jean Garvin Obituary
Garvin, Sandra Jean
Sandra Jean Garvin, born on April 29, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Margaret (Gilligan) and the late William Garvin, passed away on July 15, 2019 at home. She was a Hairdresser for 52 years, and was loved by many. Sandra was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Casaundra Koscelek, Margaret (Douglas) Corbitt and Shane Kirwan; sister, Margaret Malbaurn; grandchildren, Allison, Zachary and William; nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
