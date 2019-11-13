|
Daughtridge, Sandra Kay
Sandra Kay Daughtridge died at home on November 12, 2019 with her loving family surrounding her. She was born February 1, 1942, in Rocky Mount, NC, the daughter of Marion T. and Nora (Johnson) Parker. Kay graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1960. She married her "LoverBoy", George Edward Daughtridge July 2, 1961. They were married for 58 blessed years. Kay's number one accomplishment was raising her two daughters. She also worked as a telephone operator, bank teller and other administrative positions.
She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Tequesta and enjoyed singing in the adult choir and teaching in the Children's Ministry. She loved playing tennis, spending time with her friends and LOTS of retail therapy.
Our Mother loved the Christmas Season and spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent gift giver and enjoyed picking out thoughtful gifts. She was also on the leading edge of technology and loved having the latest gadget technology. Most recently, we all enjoyed hearing Mickey tell us the current time on her iwatch.
Surviving in addition to her husband George, are her daughters, Catherine Marshall and her husband Jeffrey of Jupiter; Deborah Meenan and her husband Michael of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren, Courtney Marshall, Zachary Marshall, Jordan (Meenan) DeAmicis and Joshua Meenan; one brother Wayne Parker and his wife Barbara of Franklin, TN; and her beloved pet ZIVA.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:30AM, Saturday, November 16, at Tequesta's First Baptist Church, 423 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL. Entombment will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tequesta's First Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
