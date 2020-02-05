|
|
Eisenberger, Sandra Nadler
Sandra Nadler Eisenberger, 82, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born to parents Virgina and Nathan, in August 1937 in Brooklyn, NY.
A lifetime Hadassah member, Sandy was a competitive mah-jong player, a passionate supporter of the arts and a world traveler. She was a loving mother to her children and step children and a beloved grandmother to 12. She was close to many friends and shared a special bond with her many cousins with whom she grew up. A 20+ year breast cancer survivor Sandra refused to allow herself to be defined by that moment and overcame all odds.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Eisenberger.
Sandra is survived by her daughter Alisa Coleman; son Evan Coleman; son-in-law Michael Blitzer; daughter-in-law Debbie Coleman; step children Scott Eisenberger, Cindi Mark and Chad Eisenberger; grandchildren Victoria Ritz, Hunter Coleman, Abby Coleman, Isabel Coleman, Max Coleman, Matthew Mark, Brandon Mark, Seth Eisenberger, Zoey Eisenberger, Lily Eisenberger, Jessica Eisenberger and many cousins.
The public ceremony to honor Sandra's life has been scheduled for February 8, 2020 at 10:30AM at the Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33062.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Sandra Eisenberger to the Susan G. Komen Fund at (Komen.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020