Rice, Sandra
Sandra Rice (née Levy), 89, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Howard Rice; children, Emily (David) Derby and Matthew (Kelly) Rice; and grandson, Ethan Rice. She was predeceased by her dear sister, Phyllis (Henry) Frankel; and parents, Martha and Benjamin Levy.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.
A virtual service may be viewed on Wednesday, September 16 at 2:30PM, by going to (www.sollevinson.com
).
Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.