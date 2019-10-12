|
Wellman, Sandy Jo
Sandy Jo Brennan Wellman was born November 15, 1961 in West Palm Beach, FL and passed peacefully October 5, 2019 in Plantation, FL.
She is preceded by her parents Howard "Sonny" and Betty Brennan, her sisters JoAnn and Nancy, her niece and nephew Autumn and Eric, our father Randy Wellman and her best friend, her parrot Rico.
She is survived by her better half Frank Leal, her siblings Kathy and Wayne, her children Joanna, Kasey, Chad and Taylor, her six grandchildren and her four-legged children Ryder and Bama.
All of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her for her tenacity, wit, charm, love for four letter words and undenying love for her family and friends. She will be missed tremendously.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00PM to 6:00PM November 23, 2019 at the American Legion - Post 180, 1280 SW 44th Terrace, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33317.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019