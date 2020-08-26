Lipton-November, SandySandy Lipton-November, 87, passed away August 20, 2020. She grew up in Chicago, IL and attended Roosevelt University. Sandy was a Screen Actors Guild member and an accomplished actress. She also performed in motion pictures, television and theatre. She co-wrote and performed in her play "3 Women", which was staged at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. She also wrote and performed in her one woman show "In Your Face" which was performed in Los Angeles and South Florida.She leaves behind her loving husband David and daughter Ginger Wishner. Sandy was loved dearly by her seven grandchildren.Contributions may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation in honor of Sandy Lipton-November, in lieu of flowers.