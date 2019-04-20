LEVINE, Sanford Walter Sanford Walter LeVine, age 91, of Marlton, NJ, passed away April 17, 2019, formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, and DeWitt, NY. Sandy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Honi, his children: Rick (Bobbi) LeVine, Nancy Marcus, Steve (Beth) LeVine; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Ileana) LeVine, Sarah LeVine and Steve Rechtman, Rachael (David) Holm, Michael (Amanda) Marcus, David Marcus, Joshua LeVine and fiancée Melanie Gumina, Danielle LeVine; and two great-granddaughters: Isabella LeVine and Olivia Marcus. Sandy grew up in Brooklyn and Forest Hills, NY. He graduated from Kent State University in 1949. He served in WWII aboard the U.S.S. Portland and U.S.S. Sangamon. He worked in the paper industry for 45 years before he and Honi retired to Florida. Sandy spent many years as a volunteer with the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. He was past President of the South East region; President of the New Jersey region; President of Temple Beth Tikvah in Greenacres, FL; President-Elect of the Empire region; VP of the World Council of Synagogues; and member of the board that founded Camp Ramah Darom. Sandy and his wife were founding members of Congregation Beth Shalom in DeWitt, NY. He was predeceased by his parents: Phil and Betty (Mokotoff) Levine; and twin brother: Howard LeVine. Graveside Services are Monday, April 22, 2019 beginning 11:30AM at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Farmingdale (Long Island), NY. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rick and Bobbi LeVine on April 28 at 2:00PM with Shiva minyan at 5:00PM. Donations in memory of Sandy may be made to Congregation Beth Tikvah, Marlton, NJ (www.btikvah.org) or Camp Ramah Darom, (www.ramahdarom.org) PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary