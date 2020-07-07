Holleman, Santa A.
Mrs. Santa "Sandra" Ardire Holleman, age 99, died on June 28, 2020 from congestive heart failure in Jupiter, FL. Daughter of the late Benedetto Ardire and Lucia Sblendore Ardire was born March 27, 1921 in San Piero Patti, Sicily. Her family immigrated to the US in 1921 when she was 6 months old. She grew up in Hoboken, NJ and West Haverstraw, NY and is a graduate of Saint Peter's Catholic High School in Haverstraw (1939). She graduated from the Drake Business School in New York City (1940) in secretarial studies and worked in the 1940's as a secretary in Manhattan which included jobs in the Chrysler and Empire State buildings.
In 1947 she met her husband, the late William B. Holleman, at a YMCA dance in Manhattan. They were married in New York City in 1951, and the marriage continued for 44 years until Bill's death in 1995. Bill's first job had taken him to Albuquerque, NM were they first lived and their three children were born. Bill, Sandra and family also lived in Mount Holly, NJ and Eau Gallie, FL, then moved to Jupiter, FL in 1967 where she raised her three children in their most formative years as a loving and devoted mother. As a 53-year resident of Jupiter, Sandra was a member of the St. Jude's Catholic Church and worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 15 years as a secretary. In her retirement years she was a member of the Jupiter Moose Club, loved attending the dinner dances at the Italian-American club in Lake Worth, and worked as a volunteer at the Our Sister's Thrift Store in Tequesta where she was beloved by both coworkers and many regular customers.
She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Holleman and her brother Albert Ardire.
Sandra is survived by, daughter Lucille H. O'Neal and her husband Darrell D. O'Neal of Atlanta, GA, daughter Sandra H. Eden and her husband Thomas M. Eden of Auburn, AL, and son Frank B. Holleman of Cumming, GA; six grandchildren, Andrew Eden, Luke Eden, John Holleman, Jeffrey Holleman, Joshua Holleman, and Jacob Holleman; one great-grandchild Adalyn Lane Eden; first cousin Armando Messina of Ft. Lauderdale, and sister-in-law Mary Ardire of Dunellen, FL.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial and funeral mass on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 N US-1 Hwy, Tequesta, FL 33469. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Our Sisters Thrift Shop for battered women www.oursistersplace.org
, Countyline Plaza, 580 US-1, Tequesta, FL 33469, or St. Jude Catholic Church, or a mass card in her honor.