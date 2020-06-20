Malavasi Mora, Santiago P.
Santiago P. Malavasi Mora passed peacefully on Thursday May 28, 2020. Born on October 23, 1940 in Cartago, Costa Rica, Santiago moved to Gainesville, FL when he was 17 graduating in 1965 from UF with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. There he met the love of his love, Norma Beatriz Gargiulo, and later moved to West Palm Beach, FL. Santiago founded the company, Rossi and Malavasi Engineers, Inc. serving as President and Principal Engineer from 1972 to 2011. Santiago will always be cherished by his wife, Norma, and forever be a part of his children, Janine, Santiago Jr., Karen, and Adrian, his grandchildren, Peter, Carina, Christopher, Michael, and Miranda, and his great-grandchildren, Malia, Parker, Lorelei, and Tristan. Memorial services will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery on Friday June 26th, 2020 at 11:30 am. Learn more about Santiago, share memories, and receive updates at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.