Sister Sara Ann Cannon, CSJ
Latham, NY - Sister Sara Ann Cannon, CSJ, 86, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham, NY. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 66 years.
Sister Sara taught for 24 years in schools of the Albany and Syracuse, NY Dioceses and was an instructor in Spanish at The College of Saint Rose. After completing her certification in substance abuse counseling, Sister Sara served as a bi-lingual alcoholism counselor at St. Mary's Healthcare, Amsterdam, and Leonard Hospital, Troy. She also served as a pastoral associate in St. Mary's Parish in Little Falls; the Spanish Center in Amsterdam; Holy Cross Parish in Indiantown, FL; and St. Paul of the Cross Parish in North Palm Beach, FL. For the last five years of Sister Sara's active ministry, she volunteered at El Sol Neighborhood Resource Center in Jupiter, FL, and St. Ann Place, West Palm Beach, FL. In 2013, Sister Sara retired to St. Joseph's Provincial House.
Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Sara at this time. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com