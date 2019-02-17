WILSON, Sara Faye Sara Faye Wilson of Palm Beach Gardens passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 13, 2019 at 82 years of age. Faye was born in Lanett, Alabama in 1936. She attended Crawford W. Long Hospital's nursing school in Atlanta, GA where she received her Registered Nursing degree in 1956, and later practiced in Florida. She married her husband Paul that same year and they relocated to South Florida in 1958. Faye was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Palm Beach Gardens. Faye invested her life loving and caring for others. This began at home where she built a close loving family. She touched peoples hearts and left an endearing impression of love, kindness, and compassion on everyone she met. Her sweet and gentle spirit will be dearly missed by all. Faye is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Hazel Partridge. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Wilson Jr., their 3 sons Trey(Cindy), Bert(Lisa), and Alan(Kim), as well as her siblings Tom Partridge and Linda Walls. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either TrustBridge Hospice Foundation or Trinity United Methodist Church. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary