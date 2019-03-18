HALAM, Sara Sara Zamore Halam, 97, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, FL. Sara was born in Ellenville, NY on January 11, 1922. During the 50's and early 60's Sara worked for the US Government in Germany, England and the Philippines as secretary and administrative assistant to officials in charge of various governmental operations. When Sara returned to the US she settled for a few years in West Palm Beach near her family while she obtained her degree as a Legal Assistant. In 1970, she moved to Miami Beach where she worked for several attorneys. In 1976 she was honored to be named Legal Secretary of the Year. Following her husband's death in 1998 Sara moved back to Palm Beach County to be near her family. Sara loved to travel, play the organ, swim in the ocean and spend time with her close friends and family. Sara is survived by her nieces, Marla Fier Sanford (John) of Jupiter and Wendy Fier Lustgarten, (Michael) of Stuart, three grand-nephews, and two great-grand-nephews. Sara was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Rebecca Zamore, her husband, Henry Halam, her sister, Millie Fier, her brother-in-law, Albert Fier, and her nephew, David Fier. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Destiny for Dogs, Inc., 326 Macy Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 or a Hospice of your choice. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary