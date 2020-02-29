|
|
Peacock, Sara Joyce
Sara Joyce Folsom Peacock, 97, of Singer Island, passed away February 19, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Her family rejoices knowing she's in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. Peacock was born in Canal Point, FL on January 25, 1923 to the late Viola and Ellis Folsom, a pioneering family of Loxahatchee.
After graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1940, she attended business school and married Robert Peacock in 1942. Together they grew Peacock's Radiator Service with branches from Pompano to Lake Park. As long as able, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Park.
Mrs. Peacock was predeceased in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Peacock, brother, James E. Folsom and sister, Juanita Lockmiller.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Brenda Johnson of Owensboro, KY and Pam (Francis) Scott of West Palm Beach, FL; sisters, Annette (Charles) Griffin of Fort White, FL and Sybil (George) Borders of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren, Traci Joy (Phillip) Metcalf of Rogers, AR, Matthew Johnson of Birmingham, AL, Erika (Bryan) Cullop of Jupiter, FL and Cory (Juliana) Scott of Deerfield Beach, FL; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Joy Metcalf, Brayden Cullop, Kaitlyn Metcalf, Leyton Metcalf, Grady Cullop and Dawson Scott; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will always be thankful for the loving, compassionate care of Joy Chabora, Sherry Hyatt, Shirley Williams and Suzanne Miller.
Visitation will be held March 7, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, Services following at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Lake Park, 625 Park Ave, Lake Park, FL 33403. Interment will be immediately after funeral services at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta, FL 33408.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First Baptist Church of Lake Park, 625 Park Ave, Lake Park, FL 33403.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020