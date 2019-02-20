Home

Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
BUZBEE, Sarah M. BUZBEE, SARAH M. 93, passed away on February 11, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was born May 5, 1925. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years (Joseph Gerald Buzbee), sister Dorothy Simpson, sister Elizabeth Pike, brother C.L. McDaniel, Garner McDaniel, sons Kenneth and Chesley Owen. She is survived by her brother Gene McDaniel, daughter Vicki (David) Puuri, six grandchildren, Toni (Larry) Bray, Dustin (Lauren) Owen, Courtney (Sean) Barrett, Geoffrey (Angela) Puuri, Michelle and Michael and four great grandchildren, Marshall and Riley Daniel, Dylan Owen and Emma Barrett. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00AM with a Funeral Service at 11:00AM all at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Parkway, Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019
